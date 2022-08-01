Danny Masterson's Famous Family: What to Remember
Danny Masterson made headlines in 2020 for being involved in a very serious legal matter. In June 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, announced that Masterson was formally charged with rape. Since Masterson and, subsequently, his personal life, was thrust into the spotlight, it may have made you question what there is to know about the actor and his family. Like Masterson, many of his family members are also involved in the entertainment business. What else do you need to know about his family?
According to official court documents, Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001. He was also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003. Additionally, Masterson was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he had invited to his house in the Hollywood Hills between October and December of 2003. Following his arrest on these charges, the actor was released from jail after posting a $3.3 million bond. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In response to these allegations, Masterson's attorney released a statement in which they expressed that the actor is "innocent" and that he is "confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light."
While news broke regarding these allegations in 2020, he wasn't arraigned until January of 2021. TMZ reported that, when it comes to this case, Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that the accusers must "use Scientology internal Ethics, Justice, and binding religious arbitration procedures" in order to settle this matter. The reason behind this is because the individuals reportedly previously signed a binding agreement when they were members of the church, which states that they are obligated to allow the institution to resolve "any dispute, claim or controversy." In January 2021, Masterson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The case hit a snag in late July, as the Church of Scientology petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in order to stop four of Masterson's alleged victims from taking them to court over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," according to Deadline. This petition comes months before the case is set to go to trial.
In light of this legal matter, Masterson and, consequently, his family have been in the spotlight. So, who exactly are Masterson's family members? You've likely encountered them in a television project in the past.
Carol Masterson
View this post on Instagram
Masterson's mom, Carol Masterson, works as a talent manager, according to InTouch Weekly. She has also dabbled in producing in the past. Masterson seemingly maintains a close relationship with his mother, as he recently issued a tribute to her on Mother's Day in 2020.prevnext
Peter Masterson
View this post on Instagram
Masterson's father, Peter Masterson, is one of the few members of the family who does not work in the entertainment industry. He reportedly works as an insurance salesman. It should also be noted that Peter and Carol Masterson have since split.prevnext
Christopher Masterson
View this post on Instagram
Like Masterson, Christopher Masterson made a name for himself on a popular comedy series. He previously starred in Malcolm in the Middle as the eldest son Francis.prevnext
Alanna Masterson
View this post on Instagram
Masterson's younger sister Alanna Masterson has also found success in entertainment. Alanna is best known for playing Tara Chambler on The Walking Dead, on which she appeared from 2013 to 2019.prevnext
Jordan Masterson
View this post on Instagram
Jordan Masterson, one of The Ranch star's younger brothers, is also an actor. In addition to appearing in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, he has also enjoyed a starring role on Last Man Standing, which stars Tim Allen.prevnext
Will Masterson
View this post on Instagram
According to InTouch Weekly, Will Masterson is Masterson's paternal half-brother. While he hasn't made any appearances in front of the camera, he does work in film production.prevnext
Bijou Phillips
View this post on Instagram
Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, have been married since 2011. Masterson and Phillips share one daughter together, Fianna Frances Masterson, whom they welcomed in 2014. Like her husband, Phillips is also an actor and has worked on projects such as Almost Famous and Wake. Although, her last role was in 2013's Strokers. Based on a statement from Masterson's attorney, Phillips and Masterson are "in complete shock" over the allegations against him.prev