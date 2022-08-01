Danny Masterson's Famous Family: What to Remember

Danny Masterson made headlines in 2020 for being involved in a very serious legal matter. In June 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, announced that Masterson was formally charged with rape. Since Masterson and, subsequently, his personal life, was thrust into the spotlight, it may have made you question what there is to know about the actor and his family. Like Masterson, many of his family members are also involved in the entertainment business. What else do you need to know about his family?

According to official court documents, Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001. He was also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003. Additionally, Masterson was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he had invited to his house in the Hollywood Hills between October and December of 2003. Following his arrest on these charges, the actor was released from jail after posting a $3.3 million bond. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In response to these allegations, Masterson's attorney released a statement in which they expressed that the actor is "innocent" and that he is "confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light."

While news broke regarding these allegations in 2020, he wasn't arraigned until January of 2021. TMZ reported that, when it comes to this case, Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that the accusers must "use Scientology internal Ethics, Justice, and binding religious arbitration procedures" in order to settle this matter. The reason behind this is because the individuals reportedly previously signed a binding agreement when they were members of the church, which states that they are obligated to allow the institution to resolve "any dispute, claim or controversy." In January 2021, Masterson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The case hit a snag in late July, as the Church of Scientology petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in order to stop four of Masterson's alleged victims from taking them to court over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," according to Deadline. This petition comes months before the case is set to go to trial.

In light of this legal matter, Masterson and, consequently, his family have been in the spotlight. So, who exactly are Masterson's family members? You've likely encountered them in a television project in the past.