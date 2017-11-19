Danny Bonaduce Speaks out About David Cassidy’s Health Scare

Danny Bonaduce has spoken out about his former Partridge Family co-star David Cassidy’s ongoing health scare.

Cassidy, 67, has been hospitalized since Wednesday and is in need of a liver transplant.

Bonaduce, 58, sent out some kind words to his former on-screen brother and hoped that fans would join him in praying for Cassidy’s health.

“I’m a big believer in the power of prayers,” Bonaduce wrote. “Please keep my brother David Cassidy in yours. Thanks for all the love and support.”

Bonaduce then retweeted a statement from David’s brother Shaun Cassidy, which also thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David,” Shaun wrote. “It means the world to all of us.”

Cassidy and Bonaduce starred alongside each other in The Partridge Family from 1970 to 1974. Cassidy played Keith Partridge in the series, and Bonaduce played his little brother/bandmate Danny Partridge.

Reports broke on Saturday that Cassidy is apparently is suffering from liver and kidney failure. A source told TMZ that the situation is “looking grim.”

The former teen idol’s health has apparently been in decline for the past two months.

Cassidy’s family is said to be by his side at the hospital and have been told to prepare for the worst. However, they are hopeful he will receive a transplant before it’s too late.