Danielle Brooks, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star, Is Pregnant

When one door closes, another one opens — especially for Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who announced ahead of the show’s final season premiere that she’s expecting her first child. The 29-year-old Tony Award nominee announced the happy news in a Clearblue-sponsored Instagram post, revealing that she is 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning, I’M PREGNANT,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Brooks did not divulge if she’s expecting a boy or girl.

On Twitter, she made the announcement with a different photo, donning a long-sleeved pink cutoff shirt and showing off her growing baby bump with a “20 weeks” sticker on top of it. Because the star said she is 20 weeks along, that would put her due date likely sometime around early October.

So happy to announce I’m preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good! 💘 pic.twitter.com/QweLv8nPmt — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) July 2, 2019

“So happy to announce I’m preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good!” she wrote.

A few hours before sharing the news, Brooks teased the big announcement, writing on Twitter, “Sharing some exciting news shortly. Can’t wait to share with you all.”

Plenty of fans took to social media to congratulate the mom-to-be.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️(tweet full of love)❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Joel Marsh Garland (@joelmgarland) July 2, 2019

Wishing you an easy pregnancy and birth. — Lindiwe Suttle (@lindiwesuttle) July 2, 2019

Congrats 🥺🥺 — sage (@TAMARAJUANA) July 2, 2019

Several of Brooks’ famous friends and OITNB co-stars took to the comments section of her Instagram post to send love her way.

Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix original series, congratulated Brooks, who plays Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Instagram.

“Whoa whoa!!! Congratulations!!!” Aduba wrote, along with a series of celebratory emojis.

“Omg girl I got chills!! So happy for you baby girl. Congratulations,” wrote Jackie Cruz, who plays Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales on the show.

“WHAAAAAAAAAA YASSSSSSSS,” wrote Emma Myles, who plays Leanne Taylor.

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez wrote, “Blessings mama!!!”

The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 26.

Photo credit: Instagram / @daniebb3