Danielle Bregoli Officially Does Not Have a Father Now

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is officially fatherless.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bhad Bhabie’s bad blood with her father, Ira Peskowitz, has led to his name officially being removed from her birth certificate. Bregoli’s mother, Barbara Bregoli, filed the documents to legally remove Peskowitz from the birth certificate, and a judge has signed off on it to make it official.

It is alleged that Bergoli’s mother and father struck a deal in which he surrendered all parental rights, including custody and child support, though it is not known what that deal entailed. It is also alleged that Bregoli, who wants her father completely out of her life, wants to keep her legally last name Bregoli, and a judge has agreed.

The removal of Peskowitz from Bregoli’s birth certificate comes after he allegedly only wanted to be a part of Bregoli’s life due to the teen’s new-found fame, which included heft paychecks.

In July, Peskowitz attempted to get out of paying child support by filing papers in Palm Beach County, Florida saying that his celebrity daughter was capable of providing for herself financially and that he should not have to pay $1,100 a month for her. In the documents, he also slammed Bregoli’s mother for “exploiting the minor child as a ‘celebrity’ for the child’s bad behavior.”

Danielle has spoken out about her father claiming that he is only getting involved in her life because he “wants money.”

I never heard from my father until I got famous,” she said. “Believe what y’all want but it’s all bulls– and I’m doing great. He just wants money.”

Bregoli rose to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil. She has since gone on to pursue a lucrative rap career, recently signing a multi-million-dollar contract with Atlantic Records. The teenager has already released five singles on her own, with one of them, “Hi Bich” getting streamed more than 15 million times on Spotify.

Her latest single, a dis track, “These Heaux” has garnered a lot of buzz as well.