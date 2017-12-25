Danielle Bregoli Pays off Mom’s Mortgage for Christmas

How ’bout dat? Danielle Bregoli, better known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl, has made a Christmas miracle happen for her mom.

The viral personality turned rapper gave her mom a $65,000 check to pay off her mortgage. She captured the generous moment on camera and her mom can be seen getting emotional over the extravagant gift, TMZ reports.

Bregoli hands her mom an envelope and in true Bhad Bhabie fashion wishes her a “Merry Christmas, B–”

However, the envelope contained the massive surprise.

“Are you serious?” her mom asks, tearing up as she reads the note.

If the gift is any indication, Bregoli’s rap career is paying off. She recently signed a multi-million dollar contract with Atlantic Records.

The teenager has already released five singles on her own, with one of them, “Hi Bich” getting streamed more than 15 million times on Spotify. Her next single, a dis track, “These Heaux” is garnering a lot of buzz as well.

