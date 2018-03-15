Danielle Bregoli’s 5-Year Probation Ends After Just 7 Months

Catch her outside — off probation, that is. Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, aka the Dr. Phil “Cash Me Outside” girl, is officially off the hook when it comes to her five-year probation sentence.

A Department of Juvenile Justice judge in Palm Beach, Florida terminated Bregoli’s five-year probation after just seven months, TMZ reports. As previously reported, she pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and filing a false police report back in August.

The 14-year-old enlisted Tiger Wood’s attorney, Doug Duncan, stayed out of trouble and completed 100 hours of community service to help persuade the judge to close her case.

The rapper signed with Atlantic Records and is expected to go on tour next month. Her father surrendered his parental rights over to her mother, Barbara Bregoli, just weeks ago.

According to legal documents, Bregoli’s bad blood with her father, Ira Peskowitz, has led to his name officially being removed from her birth certificate.

It is alleged that Bergoli’s mother and father struck a deal in which he surrendered all parental rights, including custody and child support, though it is not known what that deal entailed. It is also alleged that Bregoli, who wants her father completely out of her life, wants to keep her legal last name Bregoli, and a judge has agreed.

The removal of Peskowitz from Bregoli’s birth certificate comes after he allegedly only wanted to be a part of Bregoli’s life due to the teen’s new-found fame, which included hefty paychecks.

In July, Peskowitz attempted to get out of paying child support by filing papers in Palm Beach County, Florida saying that his celebrity daughter was capable of providing for herself financially and that he should not have to pay $1,100 a month for her. In the documents, he also slammed Bregoli’s mother for “exploiting the minor child as a ‘celebrity’ for the child’s bad behavior.”

Bregoli has spoken out about her father claiming that he is only getting involved in her life because he “wants money.”

“I never heard from my father until I got famous,” she said. “Believe what y’all want but it’s all bulls– and I’m doing great. He just wants money.”

Bregoli rose to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil’s show. She has since gone on to pursue a lucrative rap career, recently signing a multi-million-dollar contract with Atlantic Records. The teenager has already released five singles on her own, with one of them, “Hi Bich” getting streamed more than 15 million times on Spotify.

Her latest single, a dis track, “These Heaux” has garnered a lot of buzz as well.