Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli Has Interactive Billboard for New Snapchat Series

People walking along Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip will be greeted by Danielle Bregoli yelling at them via interactive billboards.

According to TMZ, the augmented reality billboards made their debut last week along the Sunset Strip to promote Bregoli’s upcoming 12-episode Snapchat reality TV series, Bringing Up Bad Bhabie.

When passersby scan the barcode at the bottom of the billboard with their phones, the advertisement will come to life on their phone’s screen and feature Bhad Bhabie commenting on a number of things. There are more than 15 unique video clips of Bregoli “calling out passersby, oncoming traffic, dog walkers, and more,” according to sources who spoke to the outlet.

“B–, what the f– you looking at? Don’t look at me,” Bregoli says in a sampling posted to YouTube. “Go look at my f–ing trailer for me new Snapchat show.”

“Don’t watch any of these shows on these stupid billboards,” she continues in another clip.

The billboards made their debut just before the trailer for Bhad Bhabie’s new reality series, Bringing Up Bhabie, dropped on Friday, Jan. 25.

“I’m the bad kid that my mother can’t control,” Bregoli says in the trailer. “I went from sleeping on the floor of a trailer to having a gold record in six months. So now I got two managers, a bodyguard, my mom. They think I’m their baby, they don’t want to let me grow up, but f–, it’s time.”

“Y’all want to know what really goes on? I’m here to f–ing tell you,” she adds.

“Within six months, 15-year-old Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie went from sleeping on the floor of a trailer to being the youngest female artist to ever make the Billboard Hot 100. Today, she is one of the most iconic young rappers in the world. We follow her explosive life as she lives it unfiltered,” an official description for the series reads.

Bregoli, who rose to fame following her 2016 appearance on an episode of Dr. Phil titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime!,” signed a deal with production company Invent TV in April to create a docuseries about her personal life and music career.

The deal came just months after she signed a multi-million-dollar record deal with Atlantic Records in September of 2017 under the name Bhad Bhabie.

Bringing Up Bhabie premieres on Feb. 4 on Snapchat’s Discovery page.