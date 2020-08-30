Daniel Craig's Dad Tim Dies at 77 Due to Liver Cancer

✖

James Bond actor Daniel Craig's father, Tim Wroughton Craig, died on Aug. 20 following a battle with liver cancer. He was 77, reports Cheshire Live. Craig, his half brother Harry Craig and Tim's wife Kristy were reportedly by their father's side at the time of his death. Tim was the director of Kristy Craig Associates, a recruiting company with his wife's name, in Chester, England.

Tim was seen at the local premieres for Craig's first two James Bond films, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. Craig and his father did not often talk about their relationship, but Tim praised his son in a rare 2015 interview. "He doesn't talk about me, and I don't talk about him, but naturally, I am extremely proud of him as he is a very fine actor," he told the Chester Chronicle.

According to local legend, Craig revealed he planned to become an actor while his father was the landlord at a local pub in the 1970s. "Someone asked what he was going to do when he grew up and without breaking stride he said 'be an actor,'" Tim said. No one else in the Craig family had any acting experience, aside from Tim's cousin, Brideshead Revisited actor Simon Jones. "Life's a journey, the desire to find your bliss, the ultimate quest - he got lucky," Tim said of his son.

Craig famously keeps his private life out of the spotlight. When he married his second wife, actress Rachel Weisz, they reportedly only invited four guests, including their children, reports Yahoo News. Craig has a daughter, Ella, from his first marriage to Fiona Loudon. Weisz, who shares a son with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig welcomed a daughter in 2018. The couple has never publicly shared their daughter's name.

Craig will next be seen in his last James Bond movie, No Time to Die. The film was initially scheduled for release in April, with Craig even promoting the movie on Saturday Night Live in March. However, the film was the first blockbuster to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and in the U.S. on Nov. 20.

No Time To Die features a title song performed by Billie Eilish. The cast includes Rami Malek as the villain Safin, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as agent Nomi, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M and Ana de Armas as Paloma. The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, making him the first American to direct a Bond movie.