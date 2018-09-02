Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Welcome Baby Girl

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world after a secretive pregnancy.

Weisz, 48, announced in April that she was expecting in an interview with the New York Times. The news got little fanfare, as Craig and Weisz do their best to stay out of the public eye. Now, according to The Daily Mail, their baby is finally here. The outlet did not specify when Weisz gave birth, only reporting that she and Craig informed their close friends of the news.

The baby was reportedly born in New York City, where the couple have been living, keeping mostly to themselves since April. At the time, they attended a red carpet event together, where Weisz posed for several stoic baby bump photos. Aside from a few other choice appearances, the couple has somehow kept a low profile in the massive city.

This is the first child for Weisz and the 50-year-old Craig, who got married in 2011. The couple each has one child from a previous relationship. Weisz was once married to director Darren Aronofsky, and they share a 12-year-old son named Henry. Meanwhile, Craig has a 26-year-old daughter, Ella, from his former marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

“Daniel and I are so happy,” Weisz told the New York Times in April. “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

The interview also focused heavily on the Weisz’s recent film, Disobedience, in which she co-starred with Rachel McAdams. Weisz plays a woman from an Orthodox Jewish community in London ostracized after getting caught in bed with McAdams’ character. Years later, she returns to town for her father’s funeral, dredging up all kinds of feelings.

“My character time-travels in a way,” Weisz said. “She’s going back to her childhood but it’s also time travel because she’s going to live amongst a community where the mores haven’t changed for hundreds of years. They’re not part of modern life. They don’t have the Internet or TV and all that stuff. And I grew up down the road from this place. It’s four stops north of Golders Green, which was my stop, so I would see these people sometimes on the way to school. It’s like the ’50s, but it’s happening right now.”

The film has gotten a lot of attention, in no small part because of the intimate scene with the two actresses. But Weisz told the Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert that she is OK with that, feeling that the scene was central to this particular film.

Craig, meanwhile, will return as James Bond for the 25 installment of the franchise. Shooting begins in December.