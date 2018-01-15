Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Seen in First Photos Together

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have been ducking and weaving questions about a potential relationship. Well know fans have even more evidence to prove their a couple.

In a photo snapped by TMZ, the two were seen eating together at the Mission Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona along with a small group of friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ sources, the two sat next to each other, but didn’t show any public displays of affection.

The two are both coming off of long-term relationships. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn were an item from 2014 up until last year, while Patrick split from fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after a five-year relationship late last year. Prior to that, she was married to physical therapst Paul Edward Hospenthal for eight years.

While Rodgers has never been married, he was heavily rumored to be engaged to Munn back in January 2017 when she was spotted in public wearing a diamond ring.

However, a source close to them said, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” but went on to say that the couple, “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

According to reports from NY Post, Patrick has been making several trips up to Wisconsin over the past several weeks to see Rodgers, with him returning the favor by visiting her in Arizona.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly earlier this week that the two haven’t been afraid to be seen together in public.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” the eyewitness said.

With the Packers missing the NFL playoffs and Patrick stepping away from full-time racing, the two have plenty of time now to let the sparks fly.