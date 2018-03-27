Danica Patrick Celebrates 36th Birthday With Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick was happy to ring in her 36th year with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers by her side.

The NASCAR driver shared photos of her 36th birthday with Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers along with a group of friends on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams…..full heart space!” Patrick wrote in her Instagram caption of the gallery of photos. “Don’t forget to dream big for the things you want in your life!”

In the photos, partygoers donned unicorn crowns and clutched glasses of champagne in front of balloons. In the group photo, Patrick stood arm-in-arm with Rodgers, who she confirmed she was dating in January.

Since confirming their relationship, the Pretty Intense author and Rodgers have been spotted multiple times together in public. Earlier this month, they spent a lavish getaway together at a Mexican resort showering each other with affection as they cuddled on outside lounge chairs.

Wrapped in each other’s arms, the two gave each other kisses and even high-fives as they scrolled through the NFL star’s phone.

Patrick previously confirmed, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” and said that while their relationship is new, they met years ago at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Interestingly, Rodgers has been playing a lot more coy about the relationship. At a recent NFL event, he was asked by reporters where Patrick was, to which he very bluntly replied, “She’s not here.”

According to the New York Post, a source close to the couple revealed that Patrick has visited Rodgers in Wisconsin a couple of times in a few weeks, and that Rodgers flew her and her parents to Arizona for a visit, as well.

While there’s no official word on how Patrick’s family gets along with Rodgers, fans speculate that Patrick’s father’s recent comment on a NASCAR post could have been a shot at the football player.

T.J. Patrick recently commented, “No kneeling in NASCAR!! Hand in heart!!” on a Facebook post about the Daytona 500.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has vocally supported the kneeling protest and encouraged players to lock arms in solidarity, as reported by the Post.

Regardless of whether or not Rodgers and Patrick’s father may have differing social/political points of view, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the couple from heating up.