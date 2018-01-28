Dane Cook Shares Tribute to Teen Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor Amid ‘Challenges’

Dane Cook posted an inspirational rant on Instagram to hype himself up for a tough couple of months, and he snuck in a shout out to his teenage girlfriend.

Cook, 45, has been dating singer and actress Kelsi Taylor for about a year now, according to their respective Instagram profiles. They've both publicly gushed about each other as their new relationship has picked up steam, though many people are disturbed by their age difference, as well as the question of when and how they met.

Taylor turned 19 in October. Cook was there, according to Instagram. Up until that point, Cook was exactly two and a half times his girlfriend's age, a fact that he hasn't addressed in his lengthy tributes to her online.

"The next few months are work hard / play hard ones," he wrote late on Friday night. "I'm grateful to my friends and fans who continue to support my artistic endeavors. I can't get to where I'm going without this foundation of support. My sister & right arm @_courtneycook_ - talented & helpful x10000.

"My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift," Cook went on.

"More than anything you have to accept the universe is gonna challenge the s— outta you & sometimes it heaps several on you all at once. It can feel impossible - THAT is where it begins to turn. The events you must endure determine your character and the ability to cope & conclude regardless of who is pushing what button or slandering you or undermining you."

It's unclear what trials and tribulations Cook is referring to, however, the comments are filled with what the comedian may perceive as "slander."

"You are a disgusting pedophile," one user wrote simply. Another commented "19 like woa [sic]."

Neither Cook nor Taylor seem bothered by these judgements, nor the slew of raunchy jokes and vicious taunts about their age difference.

"The impossible moment of hardship is the very beginning of the pendulum about to swing the other way," Cook wrote.

"Don't deny you want something more right now & it starts to reveal throughout the days and weeks to come."