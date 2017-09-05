NFL Star Terrell Owens Joins ‘DWTS’ Lineup

Another NFL star is trading in his cleats for dance shoes.

Terrell Owens will compete on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars with his professional partner Cheryl Burke. Good Morning America announced the news Tuesday morning, just one day after revealing Burke’s return to the ballroom.

“If I can handle [NFL coach] Bill Parcels, I can handle Cheryl,” Owens, a six-time NFL Pro Bowler, said during an interview.

Owens also posted the news on Instagram with a photo of the pair in their dancing outfits, writing, “This just happened.”

This just happened…👀🕺🏾💃🏻#DWTS A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

He will join a long list of NFL players that have competed on DWTS, including Warren Sapp, Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Von Miller and Lawrence Taylor.

During his GMA appearance, Owens shared advice he received from another ex-NFL star, Chad Johnson, who competed on season 10 of the dancing show with Burke.

“He said it’s going to be a lot of work, but I expect nothing different,” Owens said. “This is going to be a challenge for me, definitely. [It’s] definitely not in my wheelhouse. I danced as a little kid, but this is nothing like what I’m going to expect, I’m sure.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.