‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Host Frankie Muniz Engaged to Paige Price

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors host Frankie Muniz is officially engaged to his girlfriend Paige Price.

The engagement was revealed by Price herself, who took to Instagram to share photos of the couple from what appears to be their engagement moment, along with a lengthy message expressing her love for Muniz.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” Price’s message began. “You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father.

“Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you,” she continued. “Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling.

“I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife,” Price went on to say. “P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that..”

The Malcolm in the Middle star has not been married in the past, but he has been engaged two other times before: nce to his ex-girlfriend Jamie Gandy (2005) and then again to publicist Elycia Marie Turnbow (2011).

The news of the actor’s engagement is likely a bright spot on an otherwise difficult week, as he tweeted last Thursday that he returned home after attending his uncle’s funeral to discover that his home had a leak while he was away.

I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

“Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he explained. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support,” he later added.

Luckily, he had Price to provide the support he needed as he said that she help him to get through the tragic situations.

“I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need,” he gushed.

At this time, there is no word on when the two may tie the knot.