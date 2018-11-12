‘Dancing With the Stars’ Favorite John Schneider Reveals Veterans Day Message

John Schneider took to social media on Veterans Day to salute those who serve and have served in the military.

The Dancing With the Stars favorite, who was voted off the competition last week along with Demarcus Ware in a double elimination, tweeted a short clip of his song “Can I Buy You a Beer,” which shows appreciation to veterans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A special thank you to all those who run toward the things the rest of us run away from. Thank you for your service!” he tweeted.

A special thank you to all those who run toward the things the rest of us run away from. Thank you for your service! //t.co/oOlVZYzBdb pic.twitter.com/7qyDYUfiCh — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) November 11, 2018

The Dukes of Hazzard star and country music singer expanded on his thankfulness toward veterans on his SoundCloud channel. “There’s a group of people out there who have given everything for our collective freedoms: Those who’ve gone out and fought for what we have here back at home,” he said before introducing his song.

“I want to say happy Veterans Day to all of our veterans, all of our heroes who have run toward those things the rest of us run away from. Without you, we would not be safe. We would not be free. So for everything that you have done, everything that you have given up for all of us, I wanted to say thank you,” he continued. “Happy Veterans Day, and this is how John Schneider says thank you in a song.”

The song includes lyrics like “Can I buy you a beer / Just need moment of your time” and “Saw the flag on your shoulder / saw the stripes up there eon your sleeve / so I just had to come over / Make sure you know your next round is on me.”

On Monday, Schneider also gave a statement of support to those fighting the wildfires in California, a state he used to call home.

“My heart goes out to my old friends and neighbors in Thousand Oaks, Aguora Hills and the surrounding areas,” Schneider said in a statement. “All I can really offer by way of experience is, if you use the combined tragedies over the past days, as kind of a glue to bind you closer as families, and as a community. Stick together. Hold one another up in this very difficult time. I know you can do it, because you still live in one of the greatest communities in America.”

“This is a designation earned not by its landscape, but by its people,” he added. “God bless you. Stay strong. Stand proud, and hold one another up.”

Schneider himself experienced two natural disasters at his home in Louisiana last year when two floods within a few months of each other destroyed his house and movie studio. He opened up about the pain of the floods while on DWTS.

“We live right next to a river that has a bend in it. When the river flooded, it no longer had a bend in it. It came straight through my mother’s house, straight through my house, and just destroyed everything in its path,” he said.

The 58-year-old and his pro partner, Emma Slater, were eliminated in Week 7, last week, after dancing a jazz routine to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

“[I’m] not sad at all,” Schneider wrote on Facebook following his elimination. “This was indeed one of the most wonderful experiences of my life! I feel like Emma and I are winners winners winners! My love to everyone who voted in [and] supported us during this amazing experience! Now continue to vote for my friends on dancing with the stars and I will do a live feed sometime in the next couple of days after I am rested up! Thank you again for this wonderful experience!”