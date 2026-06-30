‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Leaves LA, Making Season 35 Comeback Even Less Likely

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are starting a new chapter far from Hollywood.

The Dancing With the Stars professionals revealed in a joint Instagram post that they have moved from Los Angeles to Florida with their three children.

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The couple, who have both competed on the long-running ABC dance competition, described the move as an emotional but ultimately rewarding decision after more than a decade on the West Coast.

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“Leaving behind the place we’d called home for so many years wasn’t easy, but sometimes the biggest leaps lead you exactly where you’re meant to be,” they wrote in a post shared June 29. “The happiness, the slower pace, the sunshine, watching our boys love every second of it… it’s everything we hoped for and more.”

They added, “Worth every box. Every goodbye. Every unknown,” alongside footage of the family dancing together in their new backyard. “No looking back… only looking forward.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy also shared a more emotional video showing the moment they left their Los Angeles home. In the clip, the couple is seen driving away while wiping away tears.

“Something new is never easy,” Murgatroyd wrote in the caption. “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision.”

She added that despite the difficulty, the move ultimately felt necessary.

“But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you,” she wrote.

While the couple adjusts to life in Florida, attention is already turning to the future of Dancing With the Stars. The new season is expected to premiere in fall 2026, and early casting speculation has already sparked activity on prediction market Polymarket.

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Bettors are currently weighing who might join Season 35, with several names emerging as early favorites. According to the market, Traitors winner Rob Rausch is priced at roughly 49% odds of being cast, while internet personality Ashton Earle sits slightly higher at about 52%. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter is also listed near 49%.

The speculation reflects the show’s ongoing trend of blending reality TV personalities with internet figures as it continues to evolve its cast strategy.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, are focused on their family’s transition, embracing what they describe as a slower pace of life and a fresh start outside of Los Angeles.

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