Does This Photo Suggest Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’ Co-Stars Toasted Her Prison Sentence?

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison in the next month and a half and it appears that her former co-stars aren't sad at all to see her going behind bars.

Who is the happiest ??? A post shared by Kelly Hyland (@kellylhyland) on May 9, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Four members of the cast – Kelly Hyland, Christi Lukasiak, Diane Pent, and Dawn Check – all went out for a ladies night last week. The group seemed to be celebrating the fact that Abby Lee Miller is going to jail. The image shows all four mothers holding a glass of wine and smiling from ear-to-ear.

Hyland shared the picture on Instagram with the caption: "Who is the happiest???"

Shortly after the snap surfaced online, some social media users lashed out at the four reality star moms for seemingly finding pleasure in their former co-star's upcoming incarceration.

"I credit you for standing up to Abby and all that stuff but I think part of the reason you guys put her in jail is because she never favourited (sic) your kids and Chloe like how she did to Maddie," one user wrote.

"Your daughters wouldn't be anywhere near famous if it wasn't for Abby," another commented.

Dawn Check shared a similar picture of the group get-together showing them toasting with the caption: "Silliness. Because."

Silliness. Because. A post shared by Tenacity Wins (@dawncheck) on May 9, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

In Abby Lee Miller's absence, the network has tapped Cheryl Burke to take over the role of instructor for season 8. Burke spoke out about Miller's jail sentence, and how things have been going "great" since she took over the gig.

"The girls are so precious, and I feel like they are traumatized from what has happened with Abby, and it's important for me to still be strict and do what I do," she said. "I expect nothing but the best from the girls, but it's also important for me to make them feel confident about themselves because they are all beautiful and talented."

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to 366 days behind bars on May 9 for bankruptcy fraud.

Burke further confirmed that the moms are not disappointed to see Miller heading for prison.

"We wrapped a couple weeks ago, but I think the girls are trying to focus on them[selves]. I know the moms are not sad about [Abby going to jail]!" she said.

