Dan Levy Pays Tribute to Late ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Mom Catherine O’Hara on ‘The Tonight Show’

Dan Levy is honoring his Schitt’s Creek mom, Catherine O’Hara, as “the greatest” two months after her death.

After the Canadian actress died on Jan. 30 at the age of 71, Levy remembered his friend and co-star as one of the “great queens” during an appearance on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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After host Jimmy Fallon expressed that he was “so sorry” about the death of the Home Alone actress, Levy opined, “Listen, it’s like a collective loss, I think.”

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“She was the greatest. She’s irreplaceable,” he continued. “The great comfort for me has just been to see how loved she was, you know what I mean? The outpouring. Everyone felt like they kind of knew her.”

Fallon went on to describe O’Hara as “one of the funniest comedians” he’d ever seen, as Levy agreed that she was “unbelievably talented at improvising” and “one of the great, great, great, great queens.”

O’Hara’s cause of death was determined to have been a pulmonary embolism, with a contributing factor of rectal cancer being listed on her death certificate, as per TMZ.

After news of O’Hara’s death was made public, Levy shared a tribute to the late actress on Instagram, writing, “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years.”

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MARCH 31: Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala held at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 31, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)

“Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her,” he added, concluding, “My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family.”

The Big Mistakes co-creator’s father and fellow Schitt’s Creek star, Eugene Levy, also mourned O’Hara’s death following decades of collaboration with the actress, saying in a statement to PEOPLE that “words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today.”

“I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years,” he continued. “From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and the entire O’Hara family.”