Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fans in Tears After Death of His Mom, Brenda Jackson

Fans of retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent their condolences to his family after JR Motorsports announced the death of his mother, Brenda Jackson, on Monday.

Jackson died Monday after a battle with cancer, JR Motorsports said. She was 65 years old.

The company, owned by her children Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, noted that Jackson was an accounting specialist at JR Motorsports for the past 15 years. She was also passionate about fashion, cooking, gardening and home decorating and was “especially devoted to her children and grandchildren.” She also supported The Dale Jr. Foundation and other charities.

“Her sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014,” JR Motorsports said in a statement.

Jackson is survived by her husband, William Jackson, her two children, her step-daughter Meredith Davis, her six grandchildren, two mothers and her dog Scully. Her family asked for memorial donations to be sent to Piedmont Animal Rescue or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell.

Remembering her Humor

One fan chose to remember Jackson’s sense of humor, particularly the “driving lesson” she gave Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy for the Better Half Dash.

Omg I am shocked! She was always so funny I loved her wit and the fact she had no filter. God bless the entire family you are in my thoughts and prayers — Michelle LaFountain (@live4dalejr88) April 22, 2019

Prayers and Sympathy

Several fans sent their prayers and sympathy to the Earnhardt family.

Prayers and sympathy to Dale Jr, Amy, Kelly and the whole family.. — Alicia Kilts (@Ihav2labs) April 22, 2019

So sorry to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers to everyone @JRMotorsports — Tom Jensen (@tomjensen100) April 22, 2019

Losing Both Parents

Earnhardt and his sister Kelley have lost both their parents. Their father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was killed in a car crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Condolences for Dale Earnhardt Jr. – He lost both of his parents too young. @DaleJr



Brenda Jackson, mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has died of cancer at age 65 https://t.co/TBxZcoXZqg — Gadfly (@PassionFruit62) April 22, 2019

Dale Junior and Kelly. My heart goes out to the both of you in the loss of your mother today!!

It is hard to lose a parent my heart goes out to you in your time of sorrow and mourning of your mother!!

Rest in peace Brenda Jackson — BIGDOG50 (@scottracing2) April 22, 2019

Statement from Dale Jr.

In his own statement, Earnhardt thanked fans for their support.

I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace. She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today. Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever. https://t.co/ioFclazYhI — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 23, 2019

Statement from Kelley

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, called Jackson her “biggest advocate and my friend.” She also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

My mom, my biggest advocate and my friend…at peace that she’s at peace. No more suffering & no more pain…made new in the arms of Jesus, reunited w/ones she loves & as a believer I’ll be reunited w/ her one day. Thank you to all that are offering your prayers, hugs & support. https://t.co/DTUiC4my8R — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) April 22, 2019

Kyle Bush Sends His Condolences

NASCAR star Kyle Bush sent his condolences to the Earnhardt family.

A “One of a Kind”

NBC NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte remembered Jackson as “truly one of a kind” and a “wonderful lady.”

Miss Brenda was truly one of a kind. A wonderful lady. She brightened everyone’s day who crossed her path. Thinking of her and her family today. https://t.co/0EUTajJFUX — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) April 22, 2019

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports also sent their condolences to the JR Motorsports family.

Heartfelt condolences to our friends and teammates @DaleJr, @EarnhardtKelley and @JRMotorsports. The Earnhardt, Gee and Jackson families are in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/wXCLKOQIW9 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 22, 2019