Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fans in Tears After Death of His Mom, Brenda Jackson

Fans of retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent their condolences to his family after JR Motorsports announced the death of his mother, Brenda Jackson, on Monday.

Jackson died Monday after a battle with cancer, JR Motorsports said. She was 65 years old.

The company, owned by her children Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, noted that Jackson was an accounting specialist at JR Motorsports for the past 15 years. She was also passionate about fashion, cooking, gardening and home decorating and was “especially devoted to her children and grandchildren.” She also supported The Dale Jr. Foundation and other charities.

“Her sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014,” JR Motorsports said in a statement.

Jackson is survived by her husband, William Jackson, her two children, her step-daughter Meredith Davis, her six grandchildren, two mothers and her dog Scully. Her family asked for memorial donations to be sent to Piedmont Animal Rescue or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell.

Scroll on to see how Earnhardt’s fans and colleagues mourned Jackson’s death, and sent Earnhardt and his family their thoughts and prayers.

Remembering her Humor

One fan chose to remember Jackson’s sense of humor, particularly the “driving lesson” she gave Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy for the Better Half Dash.

Prayers and Sympathy

Several fans sent their prayers and sympathy to the Earnhardt family.

Losing Both Parents

Earnhardt and his sister Kelley have lost both their parents. Their father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was killed in a car crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Statement from Dale Jr.

In his own statement, Earnhardt thanked fans for their support.

Statement from Kelley

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, called Jackson her “biggest advocate and my friend.” She also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Kyle Bush Sends His Condolences

NASCAR star Kyle Bush sent his condolences to the Earnhardt family.

A “One of a Kind”

NBC NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte remembered Jackson as “truly one of a kind” and a “wonderful lady.”

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports also sent their condolences to the JR Motorsports family.

