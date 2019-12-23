Dakota Fanning Posts Revealing Nude Makeup Photo Taken by Sister Elle

While Dakota Fanning has broken away from her child actor past and is showing up in films like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, it still has to be odd for fans to see her in mature roles and situations. A prime example would be a photo Fanning posted to Instagram on Thursday that showed a lot more than expected, captured by her younger sister, Elle Fanning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:43am PST

“Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink,” Fanning captioned the photo that shows her sitting in the sink to get a closer spot near the mirror as she does makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo itself is special for another reason because sister Elle was the one behind the camera. She confirmed as much in the comments, joining in with plenty of other famous names chirping about the photo.

As Page Six points out, the sisters are very close and are spotted together plenty of times over the years. They even shared swimsuits over the summer, with the younger Fanning joking about stealing her sister’s bathing suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

“The pictures you take and the pose you make when you know you stole your sister’s bathing suit and got away with it! MWAHAHAHAHAAHAHAH,” Fanning wrote on the caption of a photo set, tagging her sister in the process.

The racy photo got plenty of attention from some of Dakota Fanning’s famous followers. Frankie Shaw, creator of SMILF on Showtime, dropped a pair of emojis on the photo showing some laughter and a big smooch. Meanwhile, others had more to say.

“Sending magnifying mirror. 10x can’t do anything without it,” author Carole Radziwill commented.

“Ha ha thats where i always do my make up,” Westworld actress Thandie Newton added.

While it may seem like a surprise that Fanning would reveal all in such a private moment, it reflects her views as an actress in her current moment. She told Entertainment Tonight as much back in 2017 in regards to her more mature career path.

“That would be making choices to prove something to other people and I don’t think you should ever make a choice for those reasons,” Fanning told ET. “I’ve always wanted to do something because it felt right to me and I felt that I was doing it for the right reason. And that wouldn’t be the right reason. That would be making choices to make other people happy or to change perception, and that’s just always felt disingenuous to me.”

“Obviously I’ve grown up and learned and matured and, of course, I see things differently — obviously — but I think I still approach it with that kind of wonderful…I don’t know. Naivety is the wrong word…” Fanning added. “I approach it from the place I always have, of just pure love.”