Dakota and Elle Fanning Both Step out for Golden Globes, See the Photos

Dakota Fanning and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, enjoyed a fun sister’s night out Sunday night at the 2025 Golden Globes. The sisters walked the red carpet side-by-side along with their grandmother at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton, both embracing aspects of Old Hollywood glam with their looks for the 82nd annual awards show.

For her evening ensemble, Dakota, 30, donned a sheer red couture gown by Tony Ward, according to InStyle. She accessorized the gown, which featured a thigh-high slit, with satin crimson heels and diamond stud earrings, completing the look with a matching red lip and styling her signature blonde hair in loose curls. Meanwhile, Elle, 26, wore a champagne gown with cheetah-printed accents by Balmain, and accessorized the look with a gold Cartier choker necklace and a classic updo.

Elle told E! that getting ready for their night out was a family affair, as she, her sister, and their grandmother, who attended as Dakota’s date, all got ready together.

“We got ready together — all in the same room,” she said. “Our grandmother is here tonight as Dakota’s date.”

While the younger Fanning, who stars in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, was not nominated at this year’s ceremony, she showed up to support her sister. Dakota was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a drama, comedy or musical category for her role as Marge Sherwood in Netflix’s Ripley, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. She was nominated in the category alongside Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, Allison Janney for The Diplomat, Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country, and Jessica Gunning, who won the category for her role in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

The nomination marked the first for Dakota, who made her acting debut in a 1999 Tide television commercial at the age of five and went on to score her big break as Lucy Diamond Dawson in 2001’s I Am Sam, starring Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer. She has gone on to appear in films and series including Uptown Girls (2003), War of the Worlds (2005), The Runaways (2010), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), The Alienist (2018), and The Perfect Couple (2024).

Her younger sister followed in her footsteps, and has starred in titles like Phoebe in Wonderland (2008), Somewhere (2010), 20th Century Women (2016), The Beguiled (2017), and A Rainy Day in New York (2019). She has received a total of three Golden Globe nominations – in 2021, 2022, and 2023 in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Great.