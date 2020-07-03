'Da Vinci Code' Author Dan Brown Led Secret Double Life, Ex-Wife Alleges

Dan Brown's ex-wife has filed a lawsuit alleging The Da Vinci Code author led a secret double life during their 21-year marriage that included a number of affairs and "illegal behavior," including secretly diverting funds to pay for gifts to a Dutch horse trainer with whom he was having a tryst.

According to court documents filed Monday and obtained by The Boston Globe, Blythe Brown also claimed credit for inspiring much of his bestselling work, including the premise for The Da Vinci Code. She also accused her ex-husband of hiding future projects worth "millions" from her, including a television series and children's book.

Blythe Brown added that she only learned about her husband's "unlawful and egregious" behavior regarding extramarital affairs after their divorce in 2019 after 21 years of marriage. She accused the author of secretly using their money to buy gifts for a horse trainer with whom he was having an affair, including several horses and financing for her business.

"Dan has lived a proverbial life of lies for at least the past six years, seeming to be the epitome of a world-famous novelist leading a simple life in his home state of New Hampshire, while in reality, he was something quite different," the lawsuit claims. "For years, Dan has secretly removed substantial funds from his and Blythe’s hard-earned marital assets to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs with women — one half his age — and to pursue a clandestine life."

Dan Brown said he was "stunned" by the allegations in a statement to the Globe, saying the lawsuit was "written without regard for the truth" and that he had never lied to his ex about their finances during or after their marriage. "For reasons known only to her and possibly her lawyer, Blythe Brown has created through this suit a fictional and vindictive account of aspects of our marriage designed to hurt and embarrass me," Brown said Tuesday.

Blythe Brown, however, said she was filing the suit to assert her "self-worth" in a similar statement. "We worked so hard together, struggling to build something meaningful. With great success came our promises to each other that we would not let it change us or our life together,” she wrote. "I don’t recognize the man that Dan has become. It is time to reveal his deceit and betrayal. After so much pain, it is time for truth. It is time to right these wrongs."