Cuba Gooding Sr.’s Cause Of Death Revealed

It’s been less than two months since Cuba Gooding Sr., father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., passed away, and the medical examiner has finally released the cause of death ruling.

Per autopsy results that were obtained by ET Online, the legendary soul singer died of natural causes.

Specifically, the 72-year-old’s death has been attributed to Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, which is defined as “a hardening and narrowing of the arteries, often leading to heart attack and/or stroke.”

On April 20th, Gooding Sr. was found unresponsive inside his Jaguar that was parked on the street in Woodland Hills, California.

Emergency personnel was called to the scene, but sadly they were unable to revive him.

Gooding Sr. was most well-known for being the lead vocalist of The Main Ingredient, a popular soul/R&B group who hit it big in the early ’70s with the song “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

Not long after news of the elder Gooding’s passing broke, a photo surfaced of the moments after Cuba Gooding Jr. was notified.

In the photo, Cuba can be seen wearing a gray suit, likely something from the film’s wardrobe, and displaying an understandably somber look on his face.

The 49-year-old was filming A Life in a Year up in Toronto when he found out about the loss of his father, and sources said that his co-star Jaden Smith spent the rest of their time together comforting him.

Initially, Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter had told journalists, “There was alcohol found in the car…and possible drug paraphernalia.” However, it’s reported that nothing relating Gooding Sr.’s death to drugs or alcohol was mentioned in the coroner’s report.