Cristina Cuomo Trolled by Social Media After Revealing She Pours Clorox in Her Bathtub During Coronavirus Fight

✖

Cristina Cuomo is getting trolled by social media users, after revealing that she poured Clorox in her bathtub during her fight with coronavirus. Cuomo and her husband, CNN reporter Chris Cuomo, both previously tested positive for the virus. They have stated that they're battles with the illness were rough, but that they have since come through it.

Cuomo, a magazine editor, took to her lifestlye blog on Friday, to share the bleach trick she claims to have learned from Dr. Linda Lancaster, who is a self-described "energy medicine and homeopathic physician," per the Daily Mail. "At the direction of my doctor, Dr. Linda Lancaster, who reminded me that this is an oxygen-depleting virus, she suggested I take a bath and add a nominal amount of bleach. Yes, bleach,’ Cristina wrote. "So, I add a small amount– ½ cup ONLY–of Clorox to a full bath of warm water–why? To combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it." The mother of three then went on to share a quote from Lancaster about how bleach is "technically salt."

Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina is mocked for saying she BATHED in Clorox to treat coronavirus https://t.co/xhIgOtZgvL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 24, 2020

"We want to neutralize heavy metals because they slow-up the electromagnetic frequency of our cells, which is our energy field, and we need a good flow of energy. Clorox is sodium chloride–which is technically salt. There is no danger in doing this. It is a simple naturopathic treatment that has been used for over 75 years to oxygenate the cells,' Lancaster said. "Household bleach is not chlorine."

Cuomo's claims have set off a chain of responses online, with one social media user writing, "My god, Chris Cuomo’s wife, Cristina, may be one of the dumbest people alive. She BATHED IN CLOROX to treat Coronavirus. She calls Clorox, 'sodium chloride' which is technically salt. In reality, Clorox is sodium hypochlorite, Note: she graduated from Cornell."

Another user claimed that Cuomo edited the article to add in the mentions of salt, after getting backlash. "Cristina Cuomo has now stealth edited her piece to claim that Clorox is 'technically salt." the user wrote. "It’s absolutely is not, and unless a doctor prescribed a bleach bath for an extreme skin infection, it definitely compromises your body’s natural immune defenses." One last user added, "Please do not let an influencer influence you to bathe in Clorox." Coincidentally, Cuomo's Clorox claims came the same day that President Donald Trump also came under fire for implying that bleach could be used in the fight against coronovirus.