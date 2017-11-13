Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Baby No. 4

Cristiano Ronaldo is a dad again, less than five months after welcoming twins!

The 32-year old soccer star welcomed a baby girl with 22-year-old model girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez on Sunday.

Ronaldo shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of him, Rodriguez, the infant and 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

"Alana Martina was just born!," he wrote in Portuguese. "Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"

“Alana Martina was just born!,” he wrote in Portuguese. “Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!”

The Real Madrid star is now a father of four children.

Ronaldo Jr. is the father’s oldest son, and he welcomed twins Mateo and Eva — widely believed to have arrived via a surrogate — in June.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

One month after the twins arrived, Ronaldo revealed Rodriguez was pregnant with the couple’s first child after about a year of publicly dating.

But despite a full house, Ronaldo said he isn’t closing up shop yet.

In an interview with Chinese media that recirculated in newspapers in Portugal, the star soccer player revealed his eldest son wants a few more siblings.

“He’s doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that’s good,” the athlete said of Ronaldo Jr., and of himself.

Seven must be the family’s lucky number; Ronaldo runs CR7 fashion brand and sports the number 7 on the soccer field.