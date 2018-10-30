Cristiano Ronaldo Dethrones Selena Gomez as Most Followed Person on Instagram

Selena Gomez is no longer the most followed person on Instagram.

On Monday, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Gomez and took the coveted mantle when his follower count ticked up to 144,352,910 followers, just over Gomez’s 144,325,743 followers.

The 33-year-old soccer player stays active on social media, his most recent post coming Monday when he shared an image of himself holding a soccer ball and looking out over a crowd of fans.

Ronaldo also frequently uses his account to share snaps from matches, his workouts, and family outings.

Losing the title as “Most Followed” likely won’t be a sore spot for Gomez, who recently announced that she was taking a social media hiatus.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote on Sept. 23, just prior to entering treatment for mental health issues. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez held the coveted title of Instagram’s most-followed account for two years, having claimed it from fellow singer and friend Taylor Swift in 2016. Swift currently sits at a healthy 112 million followers.

Last month, the “Wolves” singer, 26, spoke to Elle about her social media habits, revealing that despite having a high follower count, she prefers to distance herself from social media, so much so that she doesn’t have her own password for the app, which is not even on her phone.

“The reason why is, it’s not real to me,” she told the outlet. “That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort — if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

Earlier this month, Gomez sought help in an East Coast psychiatric facility after she reportedly suffered an emotional breakdown that stemmed from a “low white blood cell count” following her kidney transplant last September.

The “It Ain’t Me” singer is now reportedly “listening to doctors” as she receives dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which treats various mental health disorders. Gomez, who has been open about both her mental and physical health, had reportedly received this treatment in the past.