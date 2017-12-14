Most Cringe Worthy Tweets of 2017

Twitter can be a useful tool, bringing you information at a lightning pace and giving you the ability to hear the thoughts of people you look up to.

As great as Twitter is, it often finds a way to bring out the worst in people.

With such an eventful year, there was no shortage of ridiculous tweets that made our faces fall straight into our palms, wondering what we had gotten ourselves into.

Here are just a handful of tweets that made us cringe in 2017:

Kim Zolciak’s John Legend Tickets

As you can imagine, Kim Zociak came under a ton of scrutiny following this tweet to Chrissy Teigen.

Sure, wanting tickets to a John Legend concert is totally understandable. But joking about using your own daughter for sexual favors is not the right way to go about getting your point across.

This is surely one she’d like to have back.

Kevin Spacey Coming Out

Kevin Spacey was recently outed as a longtime sexual predator, with numerous men around Hollywood accusing the actor of various forms of assault and misconduct. The first to come forward was actor Anthony Rapp, who said that Spacey made a move on him when he was only a teenager.

Rather than issuing a simple apology, Spacey took to Twitter to come out of the closet as a gay man, blaming his sexuality for his disgusting behavior.

Covfefe

President Trump has been at the center of many different controversies this year, but the “Covfefe” conundrum was perhaps the most absurd.

The word in this tweet seemed like nothing more than an error, but Trump refused to admit it was a slip of the fingers. He then said that only certain people knew the meaning of covfefe and it turned into a national conversation.

Ariana Grande Concert

There’s no way around it, David Leavitt crossed a serious line with this tweet.

A terror attack killed on Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena tragically claimed the lives of 23 people. Leavitt took the opportunity to make a joke about the situation and bash Grande’s music, rather than address the tragedy itself.

Kim’s Candy

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to controversy, and she caused a major stir over the summer when fans believed that they spotted lines of cocaine in the background of her video.

Social media erupted around the celebrity and she tried her best use Twitter to diffuse the situation. Unfortunately, most fans weren’t buying it.

The Good Flu?

Did you think Kim was only going to make this list once?

No one likes the flu, that’s a fact. There are plenty of people who die as a result of the sickness. For Kim however, she took contracting the flu as an excuse to make a joke.

Did anyone really think it was funny?

Minecraft Creator

Markus Persson, also known as Notch, is the creator of the wildly popular game, Minecraft.

Over the summer, Notch went on a homophobic rant on Twitter, attacking people in the LGBT community for saying that they were oppressed. The tweet above is just one of many messages from Notch on the subject, and it’s probably the tamest.

Barron Trump

There are more than a few people in the United States that don’t like Donald Trump or his family. No matter how you feel about them though, this tweet took things entirely too far.

Barron, Trump’s youngest son, was the subject of this cruel joke about a homeschool shooting and no one, left or right, thought it was okay.

This was especially heartbreaking to many considering the multiple shootings that have taken place in our country this year.

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler can stir the pot from time to time, but her tweet here isn’t what made us cringe. It’s the thought that she’s actually right about this one.

Racism is till alive and well around the world, but some countries take it more seriously than others. The idea that these kind of laws would be enforced in more locations is definitely refreshing.

This Sums it Up

Could there be more perfect way to sum up all of these cringe worthy tweets?

The internet is a great tool. It allows us to communicate with others around the entire world, sharing our thoughts to millions of people at a time. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen from many of these Twitter users, that’s not always a good thing.