‘Criminal Minds’ Actress Aisha Tyler Knocks Troll Who Calls Her ‘Not Funny’

Criminal Minds actress Aisha Tyler is hitting back at trolls who have trouble understanding her humor.

On Monday, June 24, the actress took to Twitter to slam a troll who questioned her position of host on The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? and her comedic skills, which they claimed are “not funny.”

“How did [Aisha Tyler] get to host Whose Line is it? She is NOT funny, and she has one job – to HOST,” the user wrote. “Let the funny people deliver the improv lines. Sit down and push the button. Not hard. I’m sure you can do it. Really ruins the show after Drew set the standard.”

Just hours later, Tyler responded, pointing to her hefty paycheck to contradict the accusation that she lacks good humor.

“Well, I get paid so much money to be unfunny. Like … SO much money,” she wrote. “So much that it’s been my career for two decades & I KEEP getting hired to do it. And people keep watching. And keep liking it.”

“So… I’m thinking we agree to disagree. Or you could GTFO my timeline,” she added.

Unfortunately, the troll wasn’t eager to step back on their stance.

“Of course — only your opinion counts,” the commenter wrote, going on to compare Tyler to Whose Line Is It Anyway?‘s original host Drew Carey. “1) Drew joined at the beginning of a skit and never interrupted the others. 2) Drew built his career as a comedian, including improv 2) Drew was funny.”

Tyler hit back by pointing out that she’s “been a working standup for 25 years with a [Comedy Central] special, two comedy books, including a [New York Times] bestseller, and an [iTunes] number 1 comedy podcast.”

“And yes, my background includes many yrs of professional sketch & improv,” she continued in a second tweet. “get it. You don’t vibe on me. No big. Comedy is subjective. People like different stuff. But before you spit facts, spit ACTUAL facts. Like, before you start mansplaining, just [Google] a mothaf–a.”

“And for the record, [Drew Carey] is a very good friend of mine, and I admire him immensely. We have stayed close and he was incredibly generous and kind when I took over hosting [Whose Line], sending support and congratulations,” she continued. “So we agree on one thing. Drew IS very funny.”

Along with hosting Whose Line Is It Anyway? since 2013, Tyler’s roster of credits also includes Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, CSI, Ghost Whisperer, and Archer. She also stars as Dr. Tara Lewis on CBS’ Criminal Minds, which is set to premiere its “really explosive” final season next year.