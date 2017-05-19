Courtney Stodden Talks Single Life And Using Apps To Find Her Next Husband

Newly single socialite Courtney Stodden has been making a splash in the dating world as of late.

Entertainment Tonight interviewed the former reality show star during an OK! Magazine event in Hollywood on Wednesday and dished on what it’s like to be single after more than five years of marriage to actor Doug Hutchinson.

“I’m just ready to dive into dating,” she said. “Seeing what I want, what I like. It’s kind of like I’m finding myself. So, I’m excited. It’s a new chapter for me.”

She recently revealed she was using an online dating service to meet new suitors, but she has also been using some other digital services to land dates. Most interestingly, she’s actually went on dates with Uber drivers, in addition to a wide variety of people.

“I feel like I’m making up for lost time,” she said. “I’m meeting so many different people. I’m going out on so many different dates … even Uber drivers! Really! Like, a lot of different people. So, I mean, it’s like crazy. I mean, I’m covering the spectrum in the dating world, so I’m excited.”

She also took a moment to address her relationship with Hutchinson. The couple, who appeared on Couples Therapy together, has been going through a divorce over the past few months.

According to the Stodden, the two are currently on good terms.

“He’s been my rock when nobody else has been there for me,” she said. “To have him cut out of my life is kind of depressing for me, ’cause he’s been there for me, you know?

“We still talk, and he’s so much to me still. I hate to say a father figure, but I mean, the age difference is 34 years, so… he’s like family.”

Stodden has been chronicling her single life on her Instagram, which features the aspiring pop singer posing in risqué outfits, even when she’s celebrating her dog’s birthday.

You can follow Courtney Stodden on Instagram at @courtneyastodden.

