Courtney Stodden’s Melania Trump Costume Causes Controversy

Courtney Stodden has never been one to shy away from controversy, but her Melania Trump Halloween costume is striking some fans as offensive.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum recreated the First Lady’s look with a sheer detailed dress, brown wig and smoky eye makeup, but her impression of that struck some as offensive.

In a video she posted, Stodden uses a thick accent to wish Americans a happy Halloween from “me, Melania Trump, Barron, my son, and Donald, my husband, president of the United States of America.”

She goes on to say she’s having a good time decorating the White House for Halloween.

“I don’t spend too much time there, but we have fun doing it when we’re there,” she says.

Some fans thought the impression was hilarious.

“You KILLED this!” one commented. “Seriously. The wig. The dress. The makeup. The accent. The way she talks. I would NEVER guess this was you. You look sooo different! You’re too funny, girl!

“Stunning impression, like wow!” another said.

Others thought the impression and outfit were offensive to the First Lady.

“Ew. You wish you had Melania’s beauty and brains. Who even are you?” one said.