Courtney Stodden Dances for Instagram Followers on Stripper Pole

Courtney Stodden spun back into the news cycle this weekend with a racy video on Instagram.

The 23-year-old reality star and model posted a revealing clip showing her pole-dancing skills. Stodden’s strength and finesse with the complicated spinning maneuvers is impressive, though most followers were distracted by her outfit — which was minimal.

“Getting back into fitness. It’s time!” Stodden captioned the video, along with the hashtags “fitness” and “pole dancing.”

It’s no secret that pole dancing is a difficult and effective way to stay fit, though fans argued in the comments section about whether Stodden needed to show off her skills in nothing but a bra and thong.

Because Stodden has lived her adult life in the spotlight, comments on her posts often range into highly personal and sensitive territory. Under the video, many fans openly discussed Stodden’s divorce from Doug Hutchison.

“Posting this video and putting your body on display isn’t going to make your husband want to come back,” one user wrote.

“Thank God Doug came to his senses and realised you are a bank account leach,” wrote another.

Of course, the comments weren’t all negative. Many fans are glad to see Stodden active after her highly publicized divorce. The model has been candid about her recent struggles with depression and apathy, posting about it across social media and laying low at times.

Stodden married Hutchison when she was just 16 years old, and Hutchison was approaching his 51st birthday. The couple made headlines and drew harsh criticism, with many accusing the actor of pedophilia.

The couple has had a rough road. They appeared on VH1’s Couple’s Therapy, where the increased publicity brought even more scorn down on them. They also had several break-ups and near divorces before they finally separated in Jan. 2017.

Since then, Stodden has been on a war path to define herself and gain recognition outside of her scandalous marriage.