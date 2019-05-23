Courtney Stodden Ditches the Blonde and Shows off Her New Hair Color

Blonde no more! Courtney Stodden appears to have ditched her signature blonde locks for brunette, and can’t stop showing it off on Instagram.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum shared three black square images to the social media platform, acting as a barrier in between her blonde-centric selfies and the barrage of brunette.

“Diva,” she captioned the first photo that showed off her new hair color in April, and has shared several others since.

Earlier this week, Stodden opened up about her long battle with depression in hopes that she could help fans who might also be struggling. The 24-year-old said that she’s in a “better position” now than she has been in a “long time,” but that she was an expert at faking her happiness.

“I’m a great actress, and I can fool your pants off and tell you I’m happy when inside I’m crying,” she said on her YouTube channel.

“A lot of people do that. Depression doesn’t mean someone walks around with a dark cloud over their head and it’s obvious.”

The model-turned-singer said that her depression deepened after she filed for divorce from husband Dough Hutchison, 58, in 2018, and that it’s important to check up on loved ones.

“It means that you gotta reach out. If you love someone, if you care about your friends and family, reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, are you okay?’” she said.

She added that she found her “safe place” in music, revealing that she has also been to therapy and found comfort through writing. “Find a safe place. My safe place is music, and I found that, I’m accepting that. It could be therapy, I go to therapy too,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid of depression. Don’t be afraid of yourself. Don’t be afraid of someone who had depression, don’t think they’re weird,” she explained.

Last June, Stodden said she was once afraid she would die before she turned 27.

“I became famous at a really young age and I think in order to handle that, I became this character, like a Halloween costume if you will, every day,” Stodden told TooFab. “I think with the divorce happening, I went through some major soul searching and realized that if I continue down that route I don’t think I’m going to make it to 27, to be deep and honest.”

Stodden shot to fame in 2011, when the then-16-year-old married Lost actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time. Stodden officially filed for divorce on March 6, 2018.

“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of love in that relationship, a lot of toxic energy as well,” Stodden told TooFab of the divorce process. “When you’re still madly in love with someone, when it’s falling apart, it’s going to get toxic. We’re both trying our hardest to hold onto our sanity during this difficult time. I’m hoping that the pain will heal in a sense.”

