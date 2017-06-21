Watch: Courtney Stodden Sings and Dances in Racy Bikini Video

Courtney Stodden is adding to her already risque social media profile by sharing a bikini lip-sync video.

What I do when no ones around lol #singing #dancing like a fool 😛😛😛😛🙋🏼 makes me feel better and lifts my silly spirit #lanadelrey #courtneystodden #bikini #birdsongs A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Following up her recent nude photo, the aspiring pop singer shared a video of herself dancing, singing and lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song “Shades of Cool.”

In the above video, Stodden, who has been compared to Marilyn Monroe, wears black lingerie bottoms with a black-and-red bikini top that barely covers her breasts. She dances in a striptease-esc fashion and mouths the song’s words, actually singing a line here and there.

“What I do when no ones around lol #singing #dancing like a fool,” she captioned the photo. “makes me feel better and lifts my silly spirit”

She films the clip in the bathroom of her Beverly Hills home, so we also get to see a glimpse of Stodden’s everyday surroundings.

The video has been watched 23,000 times in the handful of hours it’s been available.

Stodden’s previous racy upload saw herself fully nude on her couch, all in the name of celebrating the female body.

“Feminism to me means that a women should celebrate every part of her — her mind, heart, soul, and body,” she captioned the post. “We are all beautiful in our own special way. I live my life by allowing myself to feel empowered by every part of my being — body included. Don’t let anyone demonize your flesh. Your sexuality. Your heart. Or your soul. Women, let’s stand in unity! It’s 2017… we rock!”

The newly single aspiring pop singer, who just divorced husband of six years Doug Hutchinson, made headlines when she signed up for an online dating service that pays bachelorettes to go out on dates with hopeful suitors.