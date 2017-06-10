Courtney Stodden Posts Rare Makeup-Free Photo For ‘Baywatch’ Tribute

Reality star Courtney Stodden is rarely seen looking anything less than pristine, but the 22-year-old recently shared a photo with her followers where she wasn’t wearing any makeup, while also revealing a cheeky tribute to Baywatch.

Make Baywatch Great Again #NoMakeup #Baywatch #Blonde A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

It’s unclear exactly what her caption, “Make Baywatch Great Again #NoMakeup #Baywatch #Blonde,” was supposed to mean, as she incorporated a Baywatch reference into the former host of The Apprentice Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

It’s possible that Stodden was referencing the fact that the slogan is often spotted on red hats and she was wearing a red bathing suit in the picture, or possibly she was showing her support for the Republican party, but whatever the intent, most people probably got distracted by the photo for enough time as to not even notice the caption.

This isn’t the first time the celebrity has paid her respects to the ’90s drama, as she had also posted a video of herself running slow motion while gearing up for the feature film adaptation’s release.

Stodden’s social media posts over the last few months have been all over the place, in terms of motivation, but regularly feature herself in a provocative outfit. However, considering the last few months have seen her trying to cope with the end of her marriage to Doug Hutchison, she’s offered a more personal look at her life and how she’s handling the split.

There are multiple theories behind her motivations, with one being that she wants to show her ex-husband what he’s missing by showing off salacious photos, while it’s also possible she’s doing it to impress future suitors. The star seems so desperate for love, in fact, that she revealed she had joined a dating website that requires a hefty wallet for the chance to date any eligible bachelorettes.

The celebrity might appear to have moved on from her former relationship, but she revealed to Us Weekly that appearance may be deceiving.

“A split is really hard. Doug and I are on really good terms but it’s just hard, you know, because we’re trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don’t want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way,” she explained.

The marriage was a controversial one, as it occurred when Stodden was only 16 and Hutchison was over 30 years her senior.

The relationship wasn’t entirely what others assumed it was, with Stodden explaining, “I got married when I was 16 and he was kind of more than just a husband to me, he was a lot. He was there for me when most of my family wasn’t and was just a rock in my life.”