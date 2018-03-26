Courtney Love Reportedly Owes Massive Amount in Taxes

Courtney Love reportedly owes more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

The Blast obtained court documents that reveal Love was sent a federal tax lien for unpaid 2016 taxes. According to the documents, Love owes the Internal Revenue Service $568,674.62.

Back in December, The Blast reported that Love paid $319,749.27 to settle a federal tax lien dating from 2012. In 2016, she paid the IRS $3,236.23 for an unpaid 2009 lien and $263,624.78 for a 2011 lien.

Love is best known as the frontwoman for the group Hole and her marriage to the late Nirvana guitarist Kurt Cobain. Love is also an actress, recently appearing in episodes of Empire, Sons of Anarchy and Revenge. Last year, she starred in Lifetime’s TV movie about the Menendez brothers, Menendez: Blood Brothers.

The 53-year-old Love and Cobain had a daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, who is now 25 years old. Next month marks the 24th anniversary of Cobain’s death.

Last month, Love and her daughter marked what would have been Cobain’s 51st birthday. On Feb. 20, Love posted a throwback photo with Cobain. “Happy birthday baby. God I miss you,” she wrote.

“I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel,” Frances wrote to her father.

Love also recently co-starred in Marilyn Manson’s new video for the song “Tattooed in Reverse,” along with Lisa Marie Presley. Love and Manson previously had a feud going, which was finally settled in 2014, reports Rolling Stone.

The feud dated back to a 1999 tour with Hole and Manson. During the tour, Love quit because of how she was depicted in Manson’s book The Long Hard Road Out of Hell. But Manson and Love, along with The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, all put their “hatches” aside and sat together for a December 2014 Instagram photo on Love’s page.

When not settling old feuds with her rocker friends, Love is out showing support for her daughter’s painting career. Earlier this month, Love joined her daughter at the opening for the Other Peoples Children concept store, where one of Frances’ pieces was on display, in Los Angeles, reports PEOPLE.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Courtney Love