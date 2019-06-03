Courteney Cox Stirs Social Media After Replicating Jared Leto’s Look, Beard and All

Former Friends star Courteney Cox got some Jared Leto vibes Saturday, sharing a selfie with the Oscar-winner’s beard imposed on her image just to show how much she and the actor have in common. The photo had social media buzzing this weekend.

“Jared Leto vibes today. #feelinggorgeous,” Cox wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also included a screenshot of the celebrity comments the selfie was referring to. Earlier Saturday Comments By Celebs shared a screenshot of Zach Braff’s comment on a recent Leto Instagram post. “Courteney Cox vibes today. Gorgeous,” the Scrubs actor wrote. “Good God,” comedian David Spade added.

“Thrilled to be included in this narrative,” the Comments By Celebs page commented on Cox’s post, before they shared another post with more celebrity comments on Cox’s image.

“C’MON!!” Cox’s Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow wrote.

Justin Theroux and Gwyneth Paltrow shared three crying emojis each, while Spade added, “Solid.”

“Hahahahahah,” Isla Fisher wrote.

“This is the most beautiful content I have ever seen on this app,” Braff wrote.

Celebrities were not the only ones with funny comments on the post. “Control your wife Chandler,” one person joked.

“You look more like Jared Leto than Jared Leto himself,” another person wrote.

“If Jared Leto and jesus had a baby, it’s you,” wrote another joker.

The last time Cox had everyone talking about her Instagram page was last month, when she shared a never-before-seen photo of her with Friends co-stars Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry on a private plane. Cox said the photo was taken before they became major stars thanks to the series.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet [throw back Thursday] [before it aired] [love these guys],” Cox wrote in the caption.

“Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows,” Kudrow wrote in the comments, referring to director James Burrows. “Love you Courteney.”

Burrows revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that the plane ride to Las Vegas was part of his plan to help the cast become friends in real life after they filmed the pilot.

“I had me and six of them [on the trip],” Burrows told the magazine. “And I said — I don’t know why I said this — I said, ‘This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded.’ I knew the show had a chance to really take off.”

Burrows said they had dinner at Caesar’s Palace before he suggested they hit the casinos.

“So I did that and then I said, ‘Do you want to gamble?’ and they said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Okay, go ahead.’ And all six of them didn’t have any money so they each wrote me checks for $200 and I cashed them. And that was it. They came back and premiered and they don’t have a shot of anonymity anymore,” the legendary television producer explained.

Cox most recently appeared in an episode of Shameless and starred in the ABC/TBS series Cougar Town.

Photo credits: Instagram; George Pimentel/Getty Images