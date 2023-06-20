Couple Arrested for Murder of DJ: Mysterious Circumstances Surround BJ Ah Yeong's Death

A Chinese couple has been arrested in connection to the murder of popular South Korean K-Pop DJ and influencer BJ Ah Yeong. Ah Yeong's body was discovered wrapped in a mat and dumped in the Kandal province of Cambodia on June 6, two days after she was last seen alive. Prosecutors confirmed last week that Lai Wenshao, 30, and Cai Huijuan, 39, were arrested and charged on Tuesday, June 13 with "murder accompanied by torture."

The arrests came after authorities traced Ah Yeong's last movements to a beauty clinic owned by the couple, according to Viral Press, per Fox News. When questioned by police, Wenshao and Huijuan testified that Ah Yeong visited their beauty clinic on June 4. They said she died after suffering a seizure while being given a saline drip, according to a police report. Wenshao and Huijuan told police that they panicked and wrapped the popular DJ's body in a red mat, put her in the trunk of their car, and drove more than 50 miles, where they then abandoned her body in a ditch in the country's Kandal province.

Wenshao and Huijuan have since been arrested for their alleged involvement in Ah Yeong's death. Prosecutor Plang Sophal told AFP that the couple were charged on Tuesday with "murder accompanied by torture," the New York Post reported. If convicted, the pair face life imprisonment. At this time, police are continuing to investigate Ah Yeong's death, despite the confession and arrests.

"In cooperation with the criminal force of the Kandal Provincial Commissioner and the Provincial Armed Forces, we are conducting an investigation into this brutal murder case, and we are searching for any witnesses who may have seen any strangers in the area or vehicle to transport the body," Kandal Stung District Police said in a statement.

Previous reports suggested that Ah Yeong's body appeared to have been brutalized and beaten and was said to be covered in bruises, according to the Daily Mail. Authorities said they are investigating whether the influencer suffered the injuries before she died or if the injuries were sustained post-mortem when Wenshao and Huijuan disposed of the body. Authorities are waiting for the post-mortem examination result.

Ah Yeong, whose real name was Byun Ah-Yeong, was a popular influencer for AfreecaTV, a South Korean video streaming service. She boasted more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. In March, however, the 33-year-old shared with her followers that she was giving up her influencer persona and was going to "live as a normal person for the time being."