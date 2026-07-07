Country Singer Mark Chesnutt’s Band Member Dies on His Tour Bus

Country singer Mark Chesnutt is mourning the loss of his longtime bandmate Dave Sirmon.

Chesnutt announced on social media that Sirmon, who played bass in his touring band, died in his sleep aboard the band’s tour bus over the weekend.

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“I lost my buddy Dave Sirmon Saturday night while on the road,” Chesnutt wrote. “Dave played bass guitar in my band. He was a great musician and friend.”

The country star remembered Sirmon as someone he could always count on, both on and off the stage.

“He was such a hard worker and very hands-on with everything on the road,” Chesnutt wrote. “He was somebody I could really depend on not only for playing music but for every aspect of the road. Advice, music, songs, the bus. Everything.”

Chesnutt also reflected on Sirmon’s personality, describing him as kind, humble and endlessly positive.

“He was quiet but so funny with a great sense of humor,” he wrote. “He was the perfect country gentleman and an amazing man. One of the most positive people I’ve ever known. I never heard him complain one time.”

“When you saw Dave, you saw light and would immediately smile,” Chesnutt continued. “That was Dave. He will always ride with us in spirit and in heart. We will miss you, brother.”

Sirmon’s wife, Louise, later confirmed his death in a message posted to his Facebook page.

“Clearly the word is spreading,” she wrote. “This is Dave’s wife Louise and I am so very sorry to anyone finding out about Dave’s passing via this post or any other social media.”

She said her husband “did pass away in his sleep last night on the tour bus” and added that memorial arrangements are still being made.

“I will share memorial plans when they are in place, but they will likely not be for a few weeks,” she wrote. “Thank you to those who have reached out.”

Sirmon officially joined Chesnutt’s touring band as bassist in April 2024, according to Wide Open Country.

While he was also a performer he was multitalented. He worked as a recording engineer and stage manager and even had his own online station, Music Holler Radio.

No cause of death has been disclosed.