Chrissy Teigen Slams Ivanka Trump Over ‘Clueless’ Self-Isolation Tweet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actress Chrissy Teigen has taken a swipe at Ivanka Trump for her “clueless” social media post about self-isolation amid ongoing concerns about coronavirus. As Buzzfeed noticed, Teigen quote-tweeted the president’s daughter, who posted a photo of her and her two kids playing in a makeshift tent inside.

after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

The Trump administration has come under fire a number of times for its handling of coronavirus. First, there’s the lack of available testing, which Teigen pointed out. Then there’s the fact that the president has been referring to it as the “Chinese virus,” on multiple occasions. Not to mention the presence of big-box CEOs at his declaration of a national emergency on March 13. There’s also the fact that Ivanka Trump’s photo was originally from a vacation to Russia back in 2014, as The Daily Mail reported at the time.

In the meantime, a number of state and local governments have ordered the closing of public-facing businesses temporarily, as others have done so voluntarily in hopes to help slow the spread. The CDC reports that there are more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. as of Thursday, which is a dramatic uptick from yesterday’s numbers, partly due to the increased amount of testing being done.

Teigen, meanwhile, hasn’t been immune to criticism herself in this ordeal. On March 15, Teigen tweeted about a food delivery service, which have become increasingly prevalent as people buckle down for social distancing. However, some took her message as somewhat tone-deaf.

“This is not an ad but if you’re holed up at home, ordering America’s best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!” she wrote at the time. “Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself.” In a follow-up tweet that’s also been deleted, Teigen added that “If you’ve ever eaten somewhere and dreamed of having that certain bite again, chances are they have it available for delivery to your mouth and it’s so fun to scroll through.”

After engaging with a number of followers in the replies accusing her of flaunting her privilege in a time of uncertainty for many, she admitted that she “didn’t mean it to sound like I don’t care about the pandemic.”

“It was tweeted quite innocently, perhaps tone deaf but I like soup and if you can support these businesses, then that seemed cool but yeah if you can’t, then that is also fine, I am not shaming you.”