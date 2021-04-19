'Big Shot' Star Yvette Nicole Brown Blasts New Photos of Ivanka Trump

✖

Yvette Nicole Brown had a few choice words for Ivanka Trump after she revealed she recently got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Trump, who now lives in Florida with the rest of her family following their departure from the White House, shared a photo of herself receiving the Pfizer vaccine at a Florida CVS, encouraging others to get the vaccine, too. The moment became a hot topic during Friday’s episode of The View, during which Brown slammed Trump's photo after she spent the past year not standing "up for COVID safety."

Discussing the image and Trump's words, "Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too," the Big Shot actress said she is "so over these people and them picking and choosing when they want a camera moment," adding that if Trump "had done this or at least stood up for COVID safety a year ago, hundreds of thousands of people may have still been alive." She went on to state, "The idea that she's got her little white tee on, her cute little jeans and now we're getting vaccinated makes me want to flip tables. I am over these people, I'm over everyone like them, I'm just sick of it."

“I’m so over these people and them picking and choosing when they want a camera moment,” @YNB says of Ivanka Trump posting photos getting vaccinated. “If she had done this or at least stood up for COVID safety a year ago, hundreds of thousands of people may still be alive.” pic.twitter.com/Cc3oevkWZz — The View (@TheView) April 16, 2021

Brown's co-hosts weren't quite as critical, with Joy Behar stating, "She's a little late but I'll give it to her." Guest host Ana Navarro also weighed in, noting, "You all know I'm no fan of Nepotism Barbie, but here I go, take a deep breath." Just a day prior to the segment, Navaro tweeted about Trump getting the vaccine, writing, "If you're standing up, please sit down. Brace yourself. I'm gonna say something positive about [Ivanka Trump]. Given politicization of vaccines by many Trumpers, I'm grateful she made this public and is using her platform to promote vaccines. Also, cuz she's my new neighbor."

In a written statement provided to the Associated Press, Trump said she is "grateful to have received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today" and encouraged "all Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. Getting vaccinated is our best way to beat this virus and protect ourselves and others." A source told PEOPLE Trump shared her message on social media because "she feels it's vital to underscore the importance of getting vaccinated and to encourage others to do so as soon as they are able."

As of this posting, more than 566,000 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus, with more than 31.6 million confirmed COVID cases. As of Sunday, adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the government and as reported by the AP. All adults in the U.S. aged 16 and older are now eligible to register for a coronavirus vaccination.