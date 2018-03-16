Corey Feldman Speaks out in Support of Child Victims Act

Former child star and sexual abuse survivor Corey Feldman is speaking out in support of the new Child Victims Act.

Appearing in Albany, New York on Wednesday to join other supporters of the bill, which would allow abuse victims more time to sure their abusers.

“As someone who was failed by the justice system because of a restrictive statute of limitations, I am proud to stand with so many survivors today to try to pass common-sense legislation,” Feldman said, according to Page Six.

Additionally, The Child Victims Act would allot for a one-year period of time wherein previous abuse claims that had not be addressed would be able to be heard.

Feldman has been fighting against child sex abuse for many months now, after having his own case of abuse claims closed by the LAPD in 2017.

“In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide Detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case,” a statement from the LAPD on the subject of the investigation read.

“However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out of statue assult report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior, ” the statement continued.

The statement also reflected that the LAPD finds the high frequency of sexual assault reports “particularly troubling” and they strongly encourage anyone who feels they may be a victim to come forward as soon as possible to file a report.

In response to the news, Feldman tweeted out disapproval.

“MAYBE NOW U WILL [BELIEVE] ME WHEN I SAY I NEED 2 DO IT MY WAY,” he wrote, referencing his desire to make a documentary detailing what he says is an ongoing issue in Hollywood that needs to be eradicated.

Previously, Feldman had publicly revealed that pedophilia was rampant in Hollywood and that he and his friend Corey Haim had both been subject to it as children in the entertainment industry.

In early 2018, Feldman himself was accused of sexual battery by an anonymous woman who claims that he groped her in February of 2017. Feldman vehemently denied the claims and following a police investigation, was cleared of all charges.

“After a comprehensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office rejected the filing of a criminal complaint against my client Corey Feldman,” the actor’s attorney revealed.