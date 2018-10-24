Corey Feldman Releases Title of Documentary About Hollywood Child Abuse

Corey Feldman is prepping his documentary about child abuse in Hollywood, and has finally revealed the films official title.

According to Us Weekly, the movie is called Truth: the Rape of 2 Coreys, and it will reportedly focus on Feldman’s claims that he and his close friend Corey Haim were sexually abused as child actors.

“I believe this title represents the truth I have been promising to tell and it also represents the Truth of what happened,” 47-year-old Feldman told the outlet.

4 ALL WHO DOUBTED ME, & SAID I WAS TAKIN $ DONATIONS W NO INTENTION OF TELLING MY #TRUTH, THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE ROLL OUT OF THE WORK I HAV BEEN ENGAGED IN OVER THE PAST YEAR. 4 THOSE WHOS SUPPORT NEVER WAIVERED GOD BLESS U! #THETRUTHISCOMING #Kids2 //t.co/E4I42BgxMc — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2018

“He (Haim) was physically raped, I was physically assaulted and as a result of those actions, and the fact that I had to carry that burden all those years, really it was a raping of not only our emotional lives, but also our collective work and career as The Two Corey’s,” he added.

Feldman is most well-known for his roles in films like The Goonies and Stand By Me, but since the death of Haim in 2010, he has been on a crusade to shed light on the culture of sexual abuse he says that they two encountered and young stars.

Following the explosive reports of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Feldman began strongly encouraging assault victims to come forward. He even created an Indiegogo campaign in order to raise funds for the documentary.

“People have long awaited a response from Corey as to what exactly happened in his childhood. In his book, Coreyography, Corey describes what happened but it isn’t clear who exactly the predators are. The best way, he feels, in order to tell the whole story, is for Corey to come forward in the form of a film about his life,” the “Corey Feldman’s TRUTH Campaign” overview reads. “We are embarking on a dangerous and exciting journey to get to the bottom of the truth. However in doing so there are great security risks.”

HI EVERY1, AS SOME OF U MAY KNOW, THIS WEEKEND MARKS THE 1 YR ANNIVERSARY FROM WHEN I LAUNCHED #COREYSTRUTHCAMPAIGN, & 2 CELEBR8 I THOUGHT IT WOULD B FITTING 2 DROP THE 1ST BIT OF INFO ABOUT MY UPCOMING DOC, WHICH HAS COME AS THE RESULT OF ALL OF THIS. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 16, 2018

At this time, Feldman does not appear to have announced a premiere date for the documentary.