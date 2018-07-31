Corey Feldman Calls Police After Threatening Tweets

Corey Feldman has reportedly filed a police report regarding a string of cyber-bullying attacks, including threats of sexual assault.

Feldman has been on a crusade against what he says is a rampant practice of sexual abuse of underage kids in Hollywood. He has given numerous interviews in the hopes of exposing powerful people in the industry who he says abused him and his friends as child actors, and continue to do so today.

He has been met with plenty of resistance, however. According to a report by TMZ, Feldman filed a police report pertaining to four specific Twitter accounts, which he says have targeted him with specific harassment and threats. The report included one of their tweets.

“If longing to see @Corey_Feldman get gangraped in prison is wrong, I don’t want to be right,” it said.

Feldman has used Twitter’s “block” feature to ensure that there is no further communication between himself and the harasser, but the attacks have not stopped. He told police that he believes the same person has created multiple accounts for the sole purpose of threatening him.

Feldman has also faced harassment on Instagram, where a single user left 17 comments reading “Corey is a rapist.” The police are reportedly looking into all of this as one unified case.

Feldman is afraid not just for himself but for his family, as they all feel that their lives are legitimately in danger from the onslaught. Detectives assigned to the case are reportedly trying to track down the users who have been sending the threats, first by tracing their IP addresses.

Feldman has reason to take any and all threats to himself seriously. Back in March, the 47-year-old was stabbed. He claimed that he was sitting in his car when three men approached, pulled the door open and attacked him with an object he feared was a syringe.

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE!” he tweeted at the time. “A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

Not long after, he confirmed that the police were involved, writing, “@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

Feldman’s claims of conspiracy have been questioned by some.