Corey Feldman Tells Latest Horror Story That Happened Before Appearing on ‘Megyn Kelly Today’

Corey Feldman appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on Monday to discuss his recent claims about pedophilia in Hollywood. Feldman says that there is a ring of Hollywood pedophiles who have been preying on young children for decades.

The Goonies child actor would not name names, but did tell Kelly that he told police about the alleged predators in 1993 when he was brought in for questioning concerning Michael Jackson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In 1993, I told the Santa Barbara Police Department, when they came to interrogate me about Michael Jackson, when they came to convince me that he was a pedophile. And I said he’s not,” Feldman said.

“And I said, ‘I’ve been molested.’ They said, ‘by who?’ I said, ‘I can give you the names, here they are.’ And they said, ‘that’s not our area. That’s outside of our community,’ ” he added.

More: Corey Feldman Reacts to Marijuana Possession Charge on Twitter

Feldman also spoke about his fears for his safety in the wake of his announcement that he hopes to raise $10 million to produce a film that will reveal a number of Hollywood pedophiles.

“The most important thing is that I have security. Somebody tried to kill me the other day. I’ve been arrested. This is no joke. I’m fearing for my life,” Feldman told Kelly.

When Kelly asked how someone tried to kill him, he said, “I had two trucks come speeding at me at the same time.”

“I’m not saying they were trying to kill Corey Feldman. But they were trying to kill a group of people walking across the street,” he added.

Feldman told Matt Lauer in an interview earlier Monday that he needs a “team of security” around him “at all times so I can get this message done.”

And while he named no specific people, he did give a clue about one of his alleged molesters, saying he used to run a club for children and now works for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“You want to tell us who it is, since you’re going to have 1,000 stories trying to run down the person with that history,” Megyn asked.

The actor said he could not name the person until he had “legal protection.”

Feldman says he blames the police and media for “covering up” the scandals and “protecting” the alleged child molesters.

“There’s other names, again, I’ve told these names to the police. I told the names to investigative reporters. Nobody has ever put it out there,” Feldman said.

“They cover it up. They protect it. I know of a friend of mine that actually went and spoke to a reporter and gave all the information and they were — the day before I launched my campaign, they were supposed to put out a story in the [National] Enquirer,” he said.

Feldman’s interview on Megyn Kelly Today comes a few days after Barbara Walters was criticized for her dismissal of Feldman during a similar 2013 interview on The View, when she challenged his claim by saying he was “damaging an entire industry.”

Meanwhile, the mother of the late Corey Haim, who was Feldman’s best friend and an alleged victim of these same pedophiles, is demanding that the actor come out with the names, calling him a “scam artist.” She argues that he is trying to capitalize on the recent sexual assault backlash in an effort to push his image past his recent drug charges.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died,” Judy Haim told The Hollywood Reporter. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

But Feldman held true to his cause, saying it’s not about the money, but about evoking a change in Hollywood.

“I believe there’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it’s been there for quite some time,” he said.