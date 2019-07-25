‘Constance Wu’ Responds to ‘Diva’ Allegations She Demanded Top Billing for ‘Hustlers’

The upcoming movie Hustlers is set to arrive in theaters this September, with the film’s cast featuring an A-list lineup including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and more.

This week, a Page Six report claimed that reps for Wu have contacted several media outlets to insist that she be given top billing above the rest of her co-stars and that she “must be named first in the press as the film’s biggest star.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The report also alleged that the actor was a “difficult diva” on set, with a source saying Wu was “a pain in the f—ing a—. She just won’t agree to do anything…It’s like a cliché. She is very talented — but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva.” Another insider claimed, “She’s a total piece of work. She thinks it’s OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that Wu had no knowledge of actions taken on her behalf in regards to acts on her behalf of the film.

A rep for Wu told ET, “While Constance’s character in Hustlers is the key protagonist, any reporting that implies or indicates that she demanded or directed this recently reported initiative is patently untrue and a clear manipulation of facts. She has always been and remains a proud supporter of all her fellow castmates inclusion in the celebration of this film and telling of this story.”

Wu also shared a statement to the publication, saying, “We made this film with an incredible spirit of sisterhood and love. Any reports otherwise have felt like an age-old attempt to pit us against each other and knock us down when, in truth, we had the best time making this! We won’t be knocked down. We will continue to share and celebrate this story together, as sisters. Thank you to all the fans for believing in us and supporting this film.”

Lopez and Wu are the two main characters in the film, though a source told Page Six that Lopez and her production partners agreed to Wu’s top billing “a long time ago,” adding, “Constance is in the unique position of being a part of projects that are breaking through Asian-American representation in Hollywood.”

The drama is the latest for Wu, who was previously criticized for expressing frustration when her ABC show, Fresh off the Boat, was renewed for another season.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin