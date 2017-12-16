Conor McGregor Shuts Down Manny Pacquiao Fight Rumors

Conor McGregor may have just squashed the rumors that he was planning a fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Reporters from TMZ caught up with McGregor in New York last night and the UFC star wasn’t as anxious to get in the ring as Pacquiao seems to be.

“I think a true fight is what I want to do next,” McGregor said off-handedly, when a reporter asked him about the possible match-up. Just to confirm what he meant, the reporter followed him to his car, asking “boxing? Or MMA?”

“MMA,” McGregor said over his shoulder.

The 29-year-old fighter had his first professional boxing match back in August against Floyd Mayweather. He lost ten rounds after a long campaign of hype and trash-talking.

Shortly after that fight, McGregor posted a long message on Instagram where he congratulated Mayweather, seemingly humbled by the bout. He took back what he had said about Mayweather being a “boxer, not a fighter,” and seemed to have gained some respect for the sport a whole.

Any good faith that was built between McGregor and the boxing world may be broken now, as this latest comment is a return to his old ways — putting any sport besides MMA down.

Pacquiao, who also lost to Mayweather in one of the biggest boxing matches of all time back in 2015, has been hinting at a possible fight with McGregor for months now. Since his contemporary and rival has had a shot at him, Pacquiao is eager to get in the ring with the loudmouth MMA icon himself. It looks like McGregor might not be as excited.

Just as McGregor climbed into his car last night, the reporter got one more question in. “What about WWE? Would you do WWE?”

“F— WWE,” McGregor said.