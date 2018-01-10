Connie Britton Defends Price of Her Golden Globes Sweater

After receiving backlash due to the price of the sweater she wore to the Golden Globes on Sunday, Connie Britton is speaking out.

Britton donned a $380 Lingua Franca sweater that read “Poverty is sexist” at the ceremony, which she paired with a voluminous black skirt to support the Time’s Up initiative. Many Twitter users called the actress out for the price of the sweater in contrast to its message, which Britton responded to on the social media platform Tuesday.

“For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don’t think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way,” she wrote. “And @linguafrancanyc who designed it, inspired by @ONECampaign, is donating $100 of each purchase to @camfed.”

Camfed is a non-profit organization that aims to support girls in poor African communities and help them attend school and carve a path to success.

Britton explained her decision to wear the sweater in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist’ and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality,” she wrote.

“My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity,” the Nashville alum concluded. “We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard / NBCUniversal