Actor Atul Parchure died on Monday, according to multiple news outlets in India. He was 57.

According to Times of India, he had been diagnosed with liver cancer a few years ago; the condition is ultimately what ended his life. According to the Hindustan Times, Parchure is survived by his mother, his wife and one daughter.

Parchure has a deep filmography of movies in both the Hindi and Marathi languages. Highlights include All the Best: Fun Begins, Awarapan, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Navra Mazha Navsacha and the unofficial Indian remake of Love Actually, Salaam-E-Ishq. He also appears in the Mike Tyson movie Liger. Many outlets also pointed to his appearances on the comedic TV program The Kapil Sharma Show.

Concerning the reactions to Parchure’s death, Times Now writes that “His demise has indeed left everyone in shock.”

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram, “Dear friend shouldn’t have been like this, you fought a lot! You have tolerated a lot. You will always be missed. Your silly smile will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace and the strength to endure the pain of the family.”

Politician Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, wrote, “Premature exit of a clever actor: Someone who makes the audience laugh out loud and sometimes makes tears in the eyes. The untimely demise of ever-introspective class actor Atul Parchure is painful. … A classy Marathi actor has been lost due to his departure. This damage is not to be filled with. I am a part of the grief of the family members due to this relationship as one of the thousands of fans of Parchure. May God give them the strength to endure this suffering. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to them. Om Shanti.”