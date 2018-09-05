Comedian Whitney Cummings Gets Engaged: ‘I Handled it Great’

Whitney Cummings is off the market! The comedian and actress announced her engagement on social media Tuesday in a sweet video showing her shocked reaction.

“Today I got engaged. I handled it great!” the 36-year-old joked. “This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video showing her reaction, she exclaimed, “Oh my god, this is so weird! I would have gotten a manicure.”

Wiping tears from her eyes, she said, “What is happening? Is this real?”

Another post shared Wednesday shows a photo fo her boyfriend on one knee during the adorable moment, holding out a ring for Cummings, who stood with her hands over her head, clearly in shock.

“King just wants to eat the carats,” she joked, referring to the horse by her side.

Fans gushed over the adorable proposal in the comments section of both Instagram posts.

“Yay!!!! Congratulations! You deserve it!” one fan wrote.

“I’m crying for you,” someone else said.

“Sending mad love. You’re such a special person & have made people happy through your voice & entertainment for years. It’s good to see good things happen to great people,” one person wrote.

“Aww congrats! And this is the best engagement photo ever!!” another said.

“Congratulations! I wish you and your fiancé and horse much happiness,” someone else cracked.

Cummings, who left the Roseanne revival as a co-showrunner and executive producer before ABC canceled the show earlier this year, has kept much about her relationship private, so fans aren’t too familiar with her new fiance. Fellow comedian Dan Levy shared the news on his Instagram Story, congratulating Cummings and her fiance.

“@whitneycummings got engaged on her birthday!” Levy wrote. “So even though this means she not longer has an act. I’m very happy for her and Miles (the voice in the background of her IG stories!)”

Last November while appearing on Conan, Cummings discussed online dating, mentioning that she had a boyfriend of 10 months. It’s unclear if Miles is the same man she referred to on the show, when she said, “You either find a husband or you get murdered.”

During the interview, she said that at the time, she didn’t let him watch her stand-up comedy bits, keeping her professional and personal lives totally separate.

“I am not allowing him to see my stand-up comedy,” she told O’Brien. “I think some things are better kept secret. I don’t look at his porn, he doesn’t look at my standup, it’s a very good balance.”