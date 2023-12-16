Comedian Dies in Bicycle Accident: Kenny DeForest Was 37

The late night staple was hospitalized after the accident and initially was planning to recover.

New York stand-up comedian Kenny DeForest has died after a terrible bicycle accident in the city, confirmed by loved ones and supporters. According to NBC News, the 37-year-old comedian was riding a Citi Bike at an intersection in Brooklyn when he hit an unoccupied car.

Police confirmed the details of the incident and noted that he was found with lacerations to his head before being taken to a local hospital. He was in critical condition at the time. A GoFundMe for DeForest quickly went public to help with his recovery, but the sad turn of events forced them to pivot the fundraiser.

"Kenny underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed at Kings County Hospital," comedian and friend Ryan Beck wrote on the page. "Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life"

Beck added that DeForest will continue to make an impact and leave a mark through "the gift of organ donation" and noted that the GoFundMe funds will cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

Originally from Springfield, MO, the comedian moved to NYC and would work up to a few appearances on late-night television. In 2017 he made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show, preceding the release of his first album that same year.

Late Night released a statement honoring DeForest after his passing, calling him a "universally beloved comedian who died tragically and much too young."

"His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn't afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy – always in service of an original angle and a great joke," the tribute reads. "It's a shame we won't get to see what he comes up with next."

Several other comedians weighed in on DeForest's passing, honoring him and mourning the loss. Rest in peace.